Dartington’s 14th century pub The Cott Inn has won the national Greene King Pub of the Year Award asa well as the Pub Garden of the Year Award at a glittering ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon.
The awards celebrate the success of Greene King Pub Partners’ leased, tenanted and franchise licensees.
The awards were attended by over 140 licensees from across the country who work with Greene King Pub Partners, as well as representatives from the hospitality and pub sector including trade bodies, business leaders and more.
Dan Robinson, Managing Director, Greene King Pub Partners, said:
“Congratulations to all the winners at this year’s Night of Excellence awards. A huge well done too to The Cott Inn in Dartington for winning Pub of the Year!
“Our incredible Partners never cease to amaze me and this year we had over 250 exceptional entries. Choosing the winners for the awards is never easy as the standard across the board is so high. It’s wonderful to recognise our Partners and their successes.”
The Cott Inn was founded in 1307 while the Fitz Martin family held the manor of Dartington, making it the second-oldest inn in Britain.
It is named for the merchant Johannes Cott, like the local hamlet of Cott.
The inn served travellers, including those carrying wool or tin, on the packhorse road between Totnes and Ashburton.
Licencee Mark Annear said that the success of the pub can be attributed to ‘amazing’staff and the local community.