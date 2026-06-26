Two students from Dartmouth Academy have been recognised in this year’s Dartmouth Rotary Community Awards for young people.
Year ten pupils Zuzia Sharkey and Isabella Cristea were jointly awarded the junior accolade, which recognises service to others in the community.
They received the award ‘for their outstanding commitment to leadership, service and improving the well-being of others’.
In a statement, Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal of Dartmouth Academy, said both girls had demonstrated “exceptional maturity and initiative” through their work in mental health awareness, student leadership and environmental advocacy.
“They consistently showed a strong sense of responsibility to their peers and wider community, and acted as positive role models for students across the school,” she said.
Both Zuzia and Isabella have collaborated with researchers at the University of Exeter, where they contributed to the design and development of a mental health leaflet aimed at supporting young people.
This work reflected not only their compassion and empathy, but also their ability to engage with complex topics and contribute meaningfully to a project with real impact, Ms Perrott continued.
“This involvement ensured that the final resource was relevant, accessible, and supportive for young people, helping to promote awareness, reduce stigma and encourage students to seek help when needed,” she said. “This is a remarkable accomplishment for students of their age and highlights their dedication to improving the lives of others.”
Both head girl Isabella and Zuzia are committed pupil leaders within the school and regularly contribute to initiatives that improve student voice and engagement.
Recently, Zuzia represented the school at a pupil leadership conference, and the pair also delivered an impactful assembly on climate change to students in Years 7–11, raising awareness of environmental issues and encouraging students to consider the role they can play in protecting the planet.
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