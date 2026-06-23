A coastal wellness business in South Devon has been named the county’s best wellness break, providing a significant boost to a seaside village recovering from severe storm damage.
Yoga Field & Sea, based in Torcross, scooped the title of Best Wellness Break in Devon at the 2026 Muddy Stilettos Awards on 16 June.
Known affectionately as "The Muddies", the public-nominated and public-voted awards are the UK's largest and most prestigious independent lifestyle business accolades, celebrating excellence across 21 regional categories.
Founded in 2021 by Devon-born yoga teacher Natalie Cordrey, the independent business offers three-to-seven-night retreats combining coastal hiking, sea swimming, and yoga.
Commenting on the win, which relied entirely on public backing to beat out much larger commercial brands, Natalie said it was "really nice” and that she is “very happy" with the result.
“I don’t know who nominated me for the award, but it is so nice to have this recognition from real people who have visited,” she said.
Unlike traditional spa retreats built around candles and passive relaxation, Yoga Field & Sea targets individuals with active, high-pressure lifestyles.
Natalie said that many guests return because her business deviates from ‘traditional’ yoga methods.
“A lot of our visitors are quite active, but suffer from busy minds, lots of stress, and a busy life," Natalie explained. “These individuals often feel they can't just pause, and instead look to find a structured, active experience.”
She says she soon realised that clients kept coming back for professionally organised events where they could have "no worries" and could "experience new things in a safe space”.
The retreat’s underlying philosophy remains intentionally down-to-earth. "We treat everyone normally, and there is no miracle promised," Natalie emphasised. "It is just about moving and meeting like-minded people in combination. You don't have to be good at the activities, but you’re always encouraged to have a go."
Perhaps more poignant for the business is the timing of this prestigious accolade, which arrives after a deeply challenging and emotional year for Torcross.
The village has spent months fighting for its future after a section of the Slapton Line was destroyed earlier this year - with Natalie’s wellness space sitting just metres away from the vulnerable local sea wall.
Reflecting on these environmental pressures, Natalie admitted there "was concern" and noted that the property physically "shakes" during severe coastal weather.
Despite this, she stressed that - for her - there have been "no negative ramifications yet," largely due to the nature of her business and proactively talking to loyal customers.
"Torcross will recover, and we will heal," she asserted. "We are really lucky, but we have faith in this village."
Torcross recently secured £19.8 million in funding from the Environment Agency for additional coastal defences to protect local livelihoods and properties, but the future of the road is yet to be determined by central government.
With around 80% of retreat guests returning, and visitors travelling from as far as the United States and Germany, Yoga Field & Sea is bringing vital year-round tourism to the area.
For Natalie, who returned to Devon looking for a fresh start after 20 years overseas and working corporate jobs, the award is a powerful reminder that the residents of Torcross are resilient and here to stay.
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