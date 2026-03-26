Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team joined colleagues from Kingsbridge, Bigbury, Yealm and Brixham for a multi-team search and rescue exercise centred around Strete Gate Car Park.
Multi-team exercises like these are vital for practising large-scale operations, ensuring seamless coordination, communication, and effectiveness when it matters most.
They help make sure that when the call comes in for a real incident, every team is prepared to respond quickly, safely, and professionally.
HM Coastguard coordinates all maritime search and rescue (SAR) operations in the UK through a network of coastguard stations, operating 24 hours a day.
Staff in operations rooms coordinate the response to a variety of incidents from lost or missing people to climbers stuck on cliffs or vessels missing at sea.
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