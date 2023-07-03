Alternatively, people can donate directly to the Food Bank with a standing order or one-off donation, which will help them to obtain resources for local people and continue assisting struggling families. Donations can be made directly to the Food Bank's bank account or cheques, payable to Dartmouth & District Food Bank, can be taken to Yorkshire Bank on South Embankment or posted to a local TQ6 address. Jonathan added: “Dartmouth and District Food Bank and the Community Hub at Townstal Hall is there to offer help and advice every Friday morning. A warm welcome is always there.”