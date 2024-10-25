Bude in north Cornwall was a place very familiar to my other half Bev who had made many family visits there over the years, especially when she was living in north Devon.
The town is at the mouth of the River Neet (or Strat) and offers plenty of sports and adventure pursuits.
It was a harbour, a source of sea sand then the Victorians started visiting, making it a popular bathing resort.
Between Compass Cove to the south and Furzey Cove to the north is a Site of Special Scientific
Interest (SSSI).
Bude Canal was built by The Bude Canal Company in the 18th century and Bude Castle appeared around 1830.
To the north you may spot the huge white satellite dishes belonging to GCHQ Bude which is a satellite ground station and eavesdropping centre.
Finally the “Bude Tunnel”, a 70m plastic tunnel at Sainsbury’s supermarket has become a selfie sensation!