Bude in north Cornwall was a place very familiar to my other half Bev who had made many family visits there over the years, especially when she was living in north Devon.

The town is at the mouth of the River Neet (or Strat) and offers plenty of sports and adventure pursuits.

Where the River Neet (or Strat) joins the sea (Richard Harding)

It was a harbour, a source of sea sand then the Victorians started visiting, making it a popular bathing resort.

Between Compass Cove to the south and Furzey Cove to the north is a Site of Special Scientific

Interest (SSSI).

Bude Canal built in the 18th century (Richard Harding)

Bude Canal was built by The Bude Canal Company in the 18th century and Bude Castle appeared around 1830.

To the north you may spot the huge white satellite dishes belonging to GCHQ Bude which is a satellite ground station and eavesdropping centre.

The open sea (Richard Harding)

Finally the “Bude Tunnel”, a 70m plastic tunnel at Sainsbury’s supermarket has become a selfie sensation!

Bude Castle (Richard Harding)
Nanny Moore's Bridge (Richard Harding)