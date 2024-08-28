The Dittisham Music Festival is on the way between September 5 and 8.
The Opening Night on Thursday 5 is Songs from the Shows by Donna Marie Bloomfield at 7pm in Dittisham Village Hall.
Tickets £10.
On Friday 6 it’s The Lyric Chamber Orchestra with Fergus Mc Creedie on oboe.
It’s at St George’s Church at 7.30pm.
Tickets £18.
Saturday 7 means the Dartmouth Rock Choir.
It starts at 7.30pm at Dittisham Village Hall.
Tickets £15.
Finally on Sunday 8 it’s The Tom Unwin Quartet with Mama Tokus and jazz in the garden from the earlier time of 5pm at The Level, Dittisham.
Bring a picnic. Corkage for charities.
Tickets £15.
A licenced bar will be open at all events.
All proceeds go to St George’s Church, Dittisham Village Hall, Devon Air Ambulance and Rowcroft Hospice.
Tickets will be available on the door or call John on 01803 722414.