Fire crews from Buckfastleigh and Totnes were called to reports of a fire at a solar panel farm at Bidwell Farm on the A385 near Dartington on Thursday April 13.
The call came in just after 9am and on arrival large amounts of smoke could be seen coming from one of the sub stations on site.
By chance an engineer from the company who is trained to deal with such incidents was passing the site on other business and pulled in to assist providing expert knowledge and guidance enabling them to safely deal with the incident.
Crews initially set about isolating the large number of solar panels associated with the sub station.
Once this had been completed a firefighter then assessed a final isolation box ensuring that it was now fully isolated and posed no further risk of electrocution.
The team from Totnes revisited the site later in the day to make sure it was still safe.