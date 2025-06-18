Firefighters from 13 stations were called to a substantial fire in Totnes.
The call came just after 4pm on Tuesday June 17.
This fire involved two domestic properties and crews attended from Totnes, Brixham, Paignton, Torquay, Ashburton, Newton Abbot, Teignmouth, Ivybridge, Plympton, Danes Castle, Buckfastleigh, Modbury and Bovey Tracey.
Both roofs were destroyed and the properties both sustained a large amount of water damage.
In total, crews used six breathing apparatus, two attack jets, four hose reel jets, one aerial ladder platform, two water bowsers, four thermal imaging cameras, one 135 ladder and gas monitors.
The A385 had to be closed for a period of time.
Officers were due to re-visit and speak to local people.
The fire was confirmed as accidental.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.