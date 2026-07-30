Year 8 Ivybridge Community College student Georgina dived into the Devonport Royal Summer Sizzler swimming competition for her final event of the season.
These were here results: Five gold medals: 400m IM, 400m Free, 200m IM, 200m Free, & 100m Free, one silver medal: 50m fly and one bronze medal: 50m backstroke
Out of nine events, Georgina walked away with significant new Personal Bests (PBs) in every single one.
While she regularly hits Devon County times, she took it to the next level by achieving four south west regional times for 13-year-old girls.
Georgina swims with Plymouth Leander and trains six times a week, including two gruelling morning sessions from 6am to 8am.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.