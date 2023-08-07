Kingsbridge hosted its ‘Love Your Park’ Event on Sunday, a community event to celebrate the Kingsbridge Recreation Ground, which recently won another Green Flag award - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge Town Council said of the event: “Love Your Park is a celebration of everything our Recreation Ground has to offer and a community event with something for everyone.”
The day was filled with lots of free entertainment, with activities including Punch & Judy, a flea circus, bouncy castles, a bucking bronco, goat petting, community tennis sessions, Uncle Tacko & Ginger, and gym and dance demonstrations. There was also flowerpot painting, a children’s book corner, go-green activities, learn-to-knit sessions, nature drawing with natural pigments, French boules, table tennis, lawn games and more.
Councillor Philip Cole, Town Mayor, said: “Kingsbridge Town Council was thrilled that local families and visitors had such a super time on Sunday 6th August at the Love Your Park fun day in the Recreation Ground... We hope that there was something there for everyone.
“We would just like to say a huge thanks to everyone who made the event possible and gave up their precious time to take part, from those who took ‘centre stage’ to those who worked ‘behind the scenes’ because without all of you these events do not happen.”
Kingsbridge Silver Band played live at the event, led by Musical Director Neil Taylor, alongside various stalls for visitors to enjoy and Aune Valley’s Catering Trailer offering food and refreshments.
A spokesperson for the council added: “A huge thank you to the many local community groups and charities who took time out of their busy lives to come along and make the day such a success. We were blessed with good weather too, hurrah!”