A different point of view on Wasps
Rarely do I destroy what many gardeners regard as pests, apart from the grey squirrels which are bark ringing the broad leaved trees. Recently, sadly, I had to remove a wasp nest from the front door. I have always liked wasps and they have never attacked me. Later in the day I realised that part of the nest had fallen into a plant pot beside the door and they were frantically working on it. I carefully removed it to a tree in the garden and caught as many as I could and transferred them to the nest. It made me reflect on the treatment of human beings in what become war zones. Lives lost, homes destroyed, sustainable systems removed. I hope future encounters will help me understand better their choices and their way of life.
Mary Bartlett
Dartington Hall
Against anti-democratic tactics Simon Oldridge would do well to hang his head in shame much less write pious letters to the paper boasting of his part in seeking to narrow voter choice and, more egregious still, displaying the arrogance to tell people how they should vote to achieve the outcome he wishes for the constituency. His campaign was, in my view, profoundly anti-democratic. His 6th form debating society level of insufferable platitudes about uniting what he calls the ‘progressive’ majority is so much cant and sanctimony. Every time I read the word ‘progressive’ in connection with politics I replace it in my head with ‘socialist’ as it saves time. His mention of ‘wealthy donors and lobbyists’ is juvenile; he’s just a climate scam lobbyist himself. There are differences between the political parties, that’s why so many exist and the gall of these people to effectively tell South Devon voters that only this merry band of ideological misfits and activists could guide us to the ‘correct’ outcome is insulting, as though the electorate are too stupid to figure out how to vote tactically of their own accord. Mr Oldridge would have been more credible had he stood for election himself and used reasoned argument to make his case rather than asking the constituency to vote against someone else. Proof, if it were needed, that they have no arguments, they just hate Tories because they are supposedly bad people rather than just individuals with a different political outlook. I couldn’t despise them more. Helen Elliott Salcombe
Not fair it’s in disrepair
We are wondering if anyone in the Kingsbridge area could help us to find an owner for Numbers 50/52 Fore st. Kingsbridge, which is slowly falling into disrepair, which makes us sad and angry to see it because we both spent many happy years working there( although that was in the late 70s to early 80s, it is also a disgrace to fore street to which some think is such a lovely town or was maybe, it is one of the biggest shops in the street, plus it has broken windows so can't imagine how much birdlife must be in there, it also has a quite a large flat upstairs plus stockrooms, even a cellar if you want to go that far, we had many Managers and wives who were very happy with the flat, it is just falling apart okay it's got painted windows but that doesn't bring money to the town, so PLEASE will someone take responsibility, to make it a good shop again, from two past employees of said shop.
Rosemary
Kingsbridge
The Hidden costs of wind farms
Your article about nuclear energy was largely informed by the opinions of the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis who are a global organization who promote and encourage private and corporate investment in high profit wind farms.
Small Nuclear Reactor technology is in development right now with British companies heavily involved and as these new units will not be ready for use for another 10 years, the IEEFA claim that SMR's are too expensive seems to be based on the costs of old Russian and Chinese plants while failing to acknowledge that other technologies for cheaper and reliable energy are in major stages of development.
The IEEFA claim that wind farms are cheaper implies that prices are cheaper for the consumer. They are not. Electric energy prices are pegged to gas energy prices. When oil and gas is high, so is electricity. We are at the mercy of the Regulators, not the Government, regarding tariffs and, because of the pricing systems there are massive, massive profits to be made, mainly by foreign investors.
A 20 turbine site will need roughly 240 acres of land. This land will be scraped bare destroying the habitant and wildlife of that area, huge pits will be dug into the ground to take the 30 metre diameter concrete and steel foundations of each tower. Each tower will have to be dismantled and replaced every 20 - 25 years. (Unlike nuclear that has a life span of over 60 years).
Offshore plants cost three times as much to install, they can produce more energy, but are even more expensive to maintain than on shore towers. They are known to cause severe damage to marine life and the sea bed.
The biggest misconception is that wind farms are green. The towers are only 85 per cent recyclable. The blades which are up to 90 metres long and the giant nacelles (the top housing) are made from fibreglass and are not recyclable. There is no strategy for their disposal. Grinding them down to mix with cement was not viable, as was burning with the resulting carbon emissions. So they all end up in landfill.
We have 300 turbines due to be decommissioned next year, that's roughly 72,000 metres plus, of formed fibreglass heading for landfill, with another 1600 towers due for decommissioning five years later.
The Lib Dems want to remove the restrictions on wind power installations.
J. Brook
10 Barnfield Walk,
Kingsbridge.
Calling on Blood Donors
We’re calling on local people to help fill available blood donation appointments at our Plymouth Donor Centre at Derriford Hospital on Derriford Road over coming days and weeks to help us boost our blood stock levels.
There is a particular need for O negative and O positive donors.
If you’re able to donate, please go online at www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23 to book an appointment.
Please also encourage family and friends to book an appointment too.
By giving an hour of your time, you could save up to three lives.
With thanks,
Paul O’Brien
Director of Blood Supply
NHS Blood and Transplant