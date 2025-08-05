Madison's striking artwork focuses on highlighting the detail in everyday objects and their surroundings that so often go unnoticed. Delighted to have been given the Award, Madison says "I feel very thankful to have won the Brownston Fresh Talent Award. To have been recognised for my work and chosen from such a talented range of artists from my degree course is truly an honour. I still can’t believe that I won! The opportunity to be displaying my artwork for such an amazing gallery is really exciting and I can’t wait to be exhibiting with them soon."