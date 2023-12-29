For the sixth year running, Slimming World members in Totnes and Kingsbridge have raiused lots of money for Rowcroft Hospice by donating cash to see their Consultant dress up for their Christmas groups in a riduculous costume chosen by them.
In past years Consultant Nat Bamforth has run her group dressed as a Christmas pudding, Christmas cracker, Christmas tree, a snowman, a donkey and a Christmas fairy.
Nat’s friends, family and fellow Consultants from across the country have also contributed and the groups have also run raffles bringing the total raised to £1,560
Nat said: ‘’Rowcroft nurses cared for both my parents, making the most terrible times of our lives a little easier to bear and many of my members have experienced the same care that my family did so we like to give something back when we can.
‘’We have a collection tin all year round in the group but it’s become a kind of tradition that we raise some extra at Christmas.
‘’Everyone has been so generous and this money will help a lot of people.’’
For more information about Nat’s groups in Totnes and Kingsbridge call 07807 311246.