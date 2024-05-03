South West Coast Path Liaison meetings have been in full swing, bringing together Path reps and volunteers across the seven sections of Coast Path.
The South Devon meeting was held at Wembury Barton Farm, where they had the opportunity to walk around the farm managed in-hand with the National Trust and chat with Jess, the National Trust Ranger about the species-rich grassland and scrub-grazing highland cattle.
This nature-friendly farm connects to the SWCP with estuarine views across to Noss Mayo, Cellar Beach and Revelstoke Drive.
They were greeted with blue skies, bird song and an abundance of wildflowers - summer was well and truly in the air.