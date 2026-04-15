St Mary’s in Totnes recently welcomed over 250 people to their concert 'St.Mary's Through the Ages' for an evening of music and history, celebrating the story of the church.
The performers were the Divertimento Quartet, West Gallery Quire, Penny Martin, The Singers of St. Mary's and Ian Curror.
Narration was by Kathy Alexander and Fr. Jim Barlow.
The volunteers were Tim Falla on scriptwriting and production, Tanya and her team ran the bar,
Mike Purchase was on sound and various volunteers helped out on the door.
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