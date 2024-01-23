Some trains from Ivybridge and Totnes are cheaper than usual at the moment with the return of the Great British Rail
Sale.
There are reductions of up to 50 per cent until January 29 for travel between January 30 and March 15.
The tickets must be bought at least seven days in advance.
Tickets may be limited on some routes because of industrial action.
The promotional tickets up for grabs are on certain routes only and there are only a limited amout of tickets at a discounted rate so when they're gone, they're gone.