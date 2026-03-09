The South Hams Authors Network has organised a book talk and demonstration by local author and clairvoyant Mary Elizabeth Earle who invites you into a deeply moving and spiritually inspired memoir, entitled The Longing.
From an early age, Mary sensed an unseen presence guiding her path.
Compelled by an inner calling she could not ignore, she put pen to paper, trusting the invisible hand that seemed to lead her through memory, truth, and revelation.
What unfolded was more than a life story — it was a journey of awakening.
At just fifteen, how much can one truly understand about life, destiny, and the quiet voice within?
Through unexpected twists and emotional trials, Mary’s story draws you in completely.
Many readers have found themselves turning the pages into the early hours, captivated by her courage and eager to discover what lies ahead.
Facing her ordeals alone and without support, she endured what she instinctively knew could not be avoided.
Yet within that solitude, she uncovered extraordinary resilience and spiritual strength. As the years passed, the persistent longing within her soul grew impossible to ignore, leading her on a profound search for truth — one that would ultimately shock and transform her.
In addition to sharing her remarkable story, Mary offers a clairvoyant demonstration, revealing how channelled guidance and spiritual insight can illuminate our lives, inspire healing, and awaken us to our own deeper purpose.
The Longing is a testament to faith, inner knowing, and the extraordinary power of listening to the soul’s call.
An uplifting and inspiring morning of insight, connection, and spiritual awakening.
The event takes place on Saturday March 28, between 11am and 12.30pm at the Hawthorn Holistic Centre, Exeter Rd, Ivybridge.
Refreshments available. Limited spaces. Free tickets available from Eventbrite:
