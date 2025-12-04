People are being encouraged to train and stud to become a nurse with Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust and The Open University’s award-winning programme.
Since they launched their successful partnership last year, 18 people are now studying for an adult nursing degree with The Open University and 16 people are waiting to begin their studies in February.
They are now looking for our class of 2029 to begin training to become a nurse and for the first time, anyone who’s ever dreamt of becoming a children’s nurse can also take the first step to realising their dream.
People will be able to study from home without the need to commute to university, and we will guarantee all clinical placements across our acute and community settings.
The project has been so successful that it received a prestigious Nursing Times’ award at a national ceremony in London last week.
Applicants will need a GCSE in maths and English at grade C/4 or equivalent (such as functional skills level 2) to be considered.
People who have completed healthcare-related modules or qualifications at higher education level within the past 10 years (such as a registered nursing associate, assistant practitioner, a Diploma of Higher Education, Higher Apprenticeship or a degree programme), may be able to count that study towards The Open University’s Pre-Registration Nursing Programme, helping to accelerate their path to becoming a Registered Nurse.
You can find out more about the course, entry requirements, funding arrangements and any other questions by talking to Torbay and South Devon’s clinical education team at open days:
Thursday December 11, 6-8pm, online via MS Teams, Friday January 9, 6-8pm, Horizon Centre, Torbay Hospital,
Saturday January 10, 10am-12noon, Horizon Centre, Torbay Hospital and Tuesday January 27, 6-8pm, online via MS Teams.
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s Chief Nurse, Nicola McMinn said: “Our nurses are the backbone of our NHS and we’re committed to growing our future nursing and midwifery workforce to ensure we can continue to deliver our promise of better health and care for all.
“Our partnership with The Open University continues to grow in strength and I am incredibly proud of everyone who has taken their first steps to fulfil their dream by study for a nursing degree with our unique partnership.
“This is an exciting opportunity for people in Torbay and South Devon to study for their nursing degree without having to commute, meaning they can study alongside any other caring responsibilities you may have.
“We will also guarantee all of your clinical placements with us, giving you a unique insight into providing care for people in our community.
“Being a nurse is the best job in the world and I would encourage anyone who has ever dreamt of being a nurse to take their first step towards fulfilling their dream by applying to join our next cohort.”
Applications open on Monday December 1 and close February 10.
Please email [email protected], call 01803 656677 or visit Torbay and South Devon’s website for more information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.