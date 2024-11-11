FA VASE action interrupted the usual Western Football League scheduling for the weekend and Ivybridge Town were one of those teams not to have a game.
A few days prior though, on Wednesday, November 6, a hat-trick by lively attacker Owen Pritchard helped power Ivybridge into the quarter finals of the Devon County St Luke’s Bowl with a convincing 7-0 home win over Torridgeside at Erme Valley, writes Graham Hambly.
It was a pleasing performance by Ivybridge in the second round tie against their South West Peninsula League opponents.
Ivybridge took command with an impressive spell which brought four goals in ten minutes early in the game.
Sean Thomson opened the scoring with a cracking shot in the 14th minute. Then some pressure from Ivybridge forced the visitors into a defensive error which provided the opportunity for Pritchard to steer the ball into an open goal four minutes later.
Ivybridge continued to look dangerous and some excellent work on the left by Thomson saw him create an opening for Colin Pritchard to add a third goal in the 21st minute.
Owen Pritchard rounded off the sequence of four goals in ten minutes when he scored with a shot in the 24th minute.
The first half scoring was completed in the 33rd minute when Ivybridge were awarded a penalty. Although Ollie Aplin had his spot kick saved by visiting goalkeeper Aiden Craker, the striker followed up to fire the rebound into the net.
The second period was a quieter affair, but Owen Pritchard took the opportunity to complete his hat-trick with an angled shot in the 61st minute while Bailey Mabin completed the scoring four minutes from the end when he lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Craker.
Overall, it was a welcome win for Ivybridge with their highest score of the season plus the bonus of keeping a clean sheet despite being without captain and central defender Scott Pocock, who was not available.
Fellow defender Sam Hillson led the side Pocock’s absence while Josh Zimmerman turned in a sound performance at the heart of the defence. Also encouraging for Ivybridge was the return to action of defender Jordan Powell, who came on as a second half substitute after being sidelined with a lengthy injury spell.
Ivybridge host Brislington on Saturday, November 16 while Nailsea visit Erme Valley on Saturay, 23.
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble was delighted to see his side return to winning ways following the previous Saturday’s league defeat away to Oldland Abbotonians, describing the the latter performance as ‘completely unacceptable’, adding: “Everyone had a bit of a dressing down after that loss.”
Commenting on the win over Torridgeside, Gamble said: “We showed our authority all over the park from minute one.”