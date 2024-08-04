IVYBRIDGE Town secured their first win of the new season with a 3-1 away victory over St Blazey in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round on Saturday August 3, writes Graham Hambly.
Ivybridge began strongly at Blaise Park and deservedly took a 1-0 interval lead with a 23rd-minute goal from striker Connor Rush.
St Blazey battled back in the second half and drew level in the 47th minute when Jacob Rowe provided the finishing touch to a cross from Will Tinsley.
The game remained level until ten minutes from the end when Ivybridge regained the lead with a goal from recent signing Rory Busby, who came on as a second half substitute for Bailey Mabin.
Ivybridge wrapped up their victory in the third minute of added time when Sean Thomson broke away and chipped the ball over the advancing home goalkeeper Shaun Semmens.
It was a satisfying afternoon’s work for Ivybridge, who had played well enough in their previous two games in the Jewson Western League without finding the necessary finishing tough in front of goal.
It proved a pleasing overall team performance with the Ivybridge man of the Match award going to the versatile Luke Forward.
The reward for the Cup success will be a home tie in the Preliminary League against Tavistock, who play in the Southern League Division One South, on Saturday August 17.
That will mean a re-arrangement of the Western League fixture at home to Saltash, scheduled for that afternoon.
Ivybridge now have a clear week to prepare for their next match, away to Clevedon Town in the Western League on Saturday August 10.