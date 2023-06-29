TO celebrate the amazing work of unpaid volunteers across Devon who encourage others to be more physically active, Active Devon is encouraging people to nominate deserving individuals and teams in their Volunteer Awards 2023.
For the second year running, the awards will recognise those people who go the extra mile, giving up their time and energy to make a big difference to the health and wellbeing of others in their local community.
There are four main award categories which will cover Devon district areas and one individual will be chosen from each area:
1. North Devon District and Torridge
2. East Devon District, Mid Devon District and Exeter
3. West Devon District and Plymouth
4. South Hams District, Teignbridge and Torbay.
This year, there will also be three special awards which will be chosen at the judges discretion from all the entries received:
• The Outstanding Contribution to Inclusion award
• The Outstanding Young Volunteer of the Year award (for those aged 14-25 years)
• The Volunteering Group of the Year award.
Tamsin Phelvin, Partnerships Manager at Active Devon said: “Last year, we had an amazing variety of nominations from all areas across Devon and we received nominations from a wide variety of volunteers including coaches, walk and run group leaders, club committee members and charity group activity organisers, all of whom gave up their time to create opportunities for people in their groups and clubs to get active.
“This year, we will not only recognise individuals, but we will also make an award for a special category – the Volunteering Group of the Year – acknowledging the efforts of extraordinary teams across Devon working together to encourage people to be more active.”
After the shortlist has been created, a panel of judges who champion the benefits of physical activity and volunteering, will consider all the entries before a final decision is made.
A shortlist of nominees will be publicly announced in September and the Volunteer Awards finalists will be announced in October.
The chosen awardees will each receive an award and a celebration event with their group or team at their project or organisation, as well as the chance to showcase the brilliant work they do.
Added Tamsin: “Across Devon, thousands of people work tirelessly and volunteer to help others to get active. Good luck to everyone who takes part and please get nominating before the closing date of September 10, 2023!”
To find out more, to nominate someone for an award and recognise their amazing work, please go to: https://www.activedevon.org/volunteer-awards/ .