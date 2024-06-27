KERENZA Bryson of Ivybridge will be heading to Paris to represent Team GB at the Olympic Games.
Not only is she just one of two British athletes to compete in the women’s modern pentathlon, but Kerenza also happens to be a qualified doctor, graduating from the University of Plymouth with aspirations to specialise in acute medicine.
She will be looking to become the third Devon woman to win an Olympic modern pentathlon medal, following in the footsteps of Tavistock duo Heather Fell (2008) and Kate Allenby (2000).
The modern pentathlon consists of fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, running and pistol shooting so it is certainly a unique event. This will be the last year of the current format.
In May 2023, Bryson secured her first individual World Cup medal in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. This was then followed up with a bronze on home soil last summer, securing her qualification for the Olympics in the process.
Reaching the peak of athletics is one thing but doing so whilst completing studies in medicine at the same time makes the feat all the more remarkable.
Kerenza is keen to add to her collection of medals in the city of love.
“I have wanted to be an Olympian since I was a child, so I am beyond excited that the dream is coming true. I am delighted to have had some great results this season and, whilst I am overjoyed to have been selected for the Games against some tough competition, I am very much focusing on the work I need to do over the next few weeks to put myself in the best position possible for Paris.”
Alongside being a professional athlete and qualified doctor, she is also an Army Reservist, and hopes to join the Regular Army as a Medical Officer (doctor) in the future.
It isn’t just Kerenza’s professional resume that is this diverse either. At 13, she earned her first scuba diving license and even climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2018 without any training.
The icing on the cake is that she will make her Olympics debut with Myle Pillage, who she went to school together.