This summer, Velarde Gallery in Kingsbridge proudly presents Botanical Reverie, a vibrant new exhibition paying homage to the beauty and diversity of the natural world through painting, sculpture and ceramics. The show celebrates form, colour and movement, inviting visitors to explore works inspired by land, light and flora.
At its heart, is a captivating solo show by acclaimed artist Philip Maltman, known for dynamic compositions that blur the boundaries between abstraction and observation. His floral works capture nature’s rhythm through bold, fluid gestures and vivid bursts of colour, offering a fresh perspective on the ever-changing landscape.
Alongside Maltman, a curated group exhibition showcases a rich tapestry of artistic voices. Anthony Garratt’s new pieces evoke the raw, dramatic beauty of the moorland, where earth meets sky. Jack Tierney’s still life paintings breathe new life into familiar forms, shaped by the spirit of Cornwall. Rowan Paton’s abstract landscapes pulse with painted energy, while Patricia Volk RWA FRSS’s sculptural creations radiate vibrancy and movement. Ceramicists Maria Wojdat and Dawn Hajittofi contribute tactile, poetic interpretations of form, colour and texture. Together, their works weave an organic narrative that resonates throughout the gallery.
Gallery co-founders Matt and Fi Velarde spoke about the show’s development. “We didn’t set out thinking we’d have a floral show,” said Fi. “It came together quite organically. I’ve admired Philip’s work for a long time and was thrilled when he agreed. Then other artists slotted in beautifully, Jack’s floral works fit well, and Ant’s Dartmoor hedgerow pieces brought something local and fresh.”
Extending outdoors, The Velarde Sculpture Garden has matured into a striking setting where native plants frame new sculptural works by James Oughtibridge, inspired by the Yorkshire Pennines, and Dominic Welch, known for refined shaping and textural depth. “It’s becoming a really good setting as it matures,” said Matt. “We’ve had to cut back growth around a few pieces where the garden’s taken over!”
The gallery’s commitment to showcasing sculpture continues with the launch of its bespoke GardenT Sculpture Consultancy Service. This new offering connects clients with exceptional artists to commission or purchase unique sculptural works for private gardens or collections. “It’s about offering something personal,” said Matt. “People love the sculptors’ work, and this lets them connect directly with the artist. We’ll guide clients from concept to completion.”
The gallery hopes Botanical Reverie will appeal to both regular visitors and those discovering Velarde for the first time. “We’ve seen people return again and again, some visit exhibitions four times,” Fi said. “We want the gallery to be an oasis, welcoming to all, whether they’re here to buy or simply enjoy.”
Matt added: “It’s important that people feel relaxed here. We’ve worked hard to make sure the gallery doesn’t feel daunting. We love seeing people hover at the door and then realise they’re welcome to come in, even with their dogs on a lead!”
Botanical Reverie runs from Saturday, July 5 to Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Velarde Gallery, 86 Fore Street, Kingsbridge, Devon TQ7 1PP and online at www.velarde.co.uk. A private view will take place on Friday, July 4, from 6pm to 8pm, and all are welcome.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.