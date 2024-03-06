Emma Mawston of Will Bees Bespoke has designed the items to pay homage to the RNLI’s two centuries of lifesaving with an adaptation of four of their best-selling designs.
Originally hand-painted onto wood to represent hand-built wooden lifeboat from 1924, the 200 years design was inspired by RNLI badges, icons and symbolism.
There’s a Diana Clutch bag pairing RNLI velvet with a tan leather trim, a plush velvet cushion, a Gertie Backpack in silky soft velvet and a Grace Cross body bag.
She explains: “It was a real honour to be approached.
“I have been in close contact with the RNLI throughout the process.
“I wanted to create a story to run through the design and I carried out plenty of research.
‘’There are many symbols associated with the RNLI like an anchor, oars, badges and a cap.
‘’Flowers were an important element, the RNLI rose but also flowers marking remembrance as well as celebration.”
Company Owner Will Bees is delighted with the work: “We felt very privileged to be a part of it and to be asked to produce these items for the RNLI, especially with the wonderful crew on our doorstep.
“Emma’s designs are incredibly detailed and the history is carefully researched.”
For more information visit: rnli.org